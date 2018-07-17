Met Éireann's weather forecast for the rest of the week

Met Éireann is predicting a mixed bag on the weather front this week, although a return to the sunny weather enjoyed over the last three weeks is likely at the weekend.

Looking to Tuesday night, the outlook is for overall dry weather but there will be some further well-scattered showers under broken cloud. A few mist and fog patches too in near calm. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Wednesday looks likely to bring a mix of bright or sunny spells. Whilst many areas will stay fully dry some showers will occur too, with the focus of these later in the day across eastern areas. Highs of 19 to 22 degrees are predicted. Winds will be mostly light westerly though local sea breezes will develop.

Thursday will once again be mostly dry with long spells of summer sunshine, though thickening cloud will bring rain to west and northwest counties towards nightfall. Highs of 17 to 23 degrees, in light westerly breezes; warmest across the eastern half of the country. Scattered falls of rain will move down from the northwest overnight.

Friday looks set to be rather cloudy and humid with scattered falls of rain and drizzle. Some warmer brighter spells locally too in light west to northwest breezes. Highs of 17 to 21 or 22 degrees Celsius.

Looking toward the weekend, conditions will turn warm and humid with light westerly breezes, and temperatures climbing to the low or mid-20s by Sunday. Low cloud will be stubborn to lift in some areas however. Dry, apart from the odd spot of drizzle in the far northwest.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.