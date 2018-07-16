Met Eireann weather forecast for tomorrow

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a mixed day with sunny spells and showers over the course of the day.

There will be a bright and dry start in most areas Tuesday morning with some sunny intervals. A few showers will occur through the course of the day, most frequent in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, and it will be warmest in the East. Southwest or variable breezes will be light.

Most places will be dry on Tuesday night with variable cloud and clear spells. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

