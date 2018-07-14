Met Eireann weather forecast for tomorrow

According to Met Eireann, it will be a mixed bag on the weather front tomorrow with better weather coming later in the day.

It will be close and humid overnight with lows of 15 to 17 degrees. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will become more persistent and widespread as they gradually extend eastwards. Freshening southerly winds.

According to the national forecaster, it will be cloudy on Sunday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle through most of the day. Clearer and fresher weather will finally extend eastwards during the evening. Highs of 17 to 22 degrees in moderate southerly winds.