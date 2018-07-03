Offaly hit with new high temperature weather warning from Met Éireann

Offaly has been included on a brand new weather warning issued by Met Éireann this afternoon.

The Status Yellow High-Temperature warning was issued on Tuesday and covers Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday in these counties are expected to reach 27 or 28 degrees. The temperatures will stay up around the mid-20s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The new warning is valid from Wednesday, July 4 at 2pm until 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Indications suggest that the warm spell will continue into next week.