Offaly to enjoy the best weather as sun arrives for May Bank Holiday

Offaly and the Midlands will enjoy the finest conditions this May Bank Holiday weekend as Met Éireann forecasts dry and sunny spells. Temperatures could reach the high teens in the Midlands on Saturday and Sunday with long periods of dry weather expected to prevail.

This week is set to continue mostly dry with just freshening breezes, but rain will persist on Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday. Met Éireann has said conditions will turn "much milder later in the week and over the weekend," starting on Thursday with temperatures reaching the mid teens.

Friday will also be mild to start with the afternoon brightening up and bringing temperature well into the high teens. The Midlands and East will enjoy the best of the sunshine.

Looking towards the weekend, Met Éireann has said, "latest indications suggest very mild and mostly dry conditions over the weekend."

"There is likely to be a good deal of cloud, but some warm sunny periods are expected to develop especially in midland and eastern areas early in the weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to high teens depending on sunshine."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.