Met Eireann weather forecast for the week

According to the Met Eireann weather forecast, there is 'typical April weather' with sunshine and showers on the way this week.

It will start dry in many areas at first on Monday, however cloudy conditions with outbreaks rain and drizzle along Atlantic coastal counties will spread eastwards to most areas by early afternoon. The rain will turn locally heavy and persistent for a time in the southwest. Through the late afternoon and evening, drier and brighter conditions will gradually extend from the west. Highest afternoon temperatures will range 11 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, but strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Monday night. Lowest temperatures between 5 and 8 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, there is some uncertainty with regard to the detail for Tuesday. There will be sunshine and showers throughout the day but there is a risk of a spell of persistent rain over southern parts. Top temperatures between 11 and 14 degrees in southwest winds.

It will turn a bit cooler from Wednesday onwards as winds turn westerly, bringing typical April weather with sunshine and showers for the second half of the week. The showers will become widespread and heavy during the afternoons and evenings afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to average, between 10 and 13 degrees. Towards the end of the week night-time frost becomes likely.