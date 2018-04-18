WEATHER FORECAST: Temperatures set to soar in the coming days

It looks as if the weather is finally set to pick up with Met Eireann forecasting that temperatures are set to soar in the coming days.

For today, Wednesday, Met Eireann is forecasting a few bright or sunny spells, but rather cloudy and misty generally, with some rain, drizzle and fog in places. The rain will become largely confined to the southwest and much of the west coasts this afternoon, where it will be heavy. Drier elsewhere, with bright or sunny spells developing more widely. Top temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, best in the east and midlands, but blustery at times, with fresh southeasterly winds locally strong and gusty on exposed coasts.

A few clear spells early tonight, but generally cloudy and misty, with some patches of drizzle and fog in places. Mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 C.

It will be cloudy and misty at first tomorrow, Thursday, with some light rain, drizzle and fog in places. It will dry out later in the morning with some sunny spells developing. These will be best in the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, best inland. Fresh south to southwesterly winds will moderate later in the afternoon.

Thursday night will be misty with fog in places, this especially likely on southern and parts of the east coast. Lowest temperatures 4 to 8 degrees, in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Friday will see a lot of dry bright weather, with sunny spells at times. But a few light showers also in parts of west Ulster and north Connacht. Top temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with the best values over the midlands, south and east of the country.

According to Met Eireann, early mist and fog will clear on Saturday morning, with sunny spells developing. Becoming warm but humid, with top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. In the afternoon and evening, these temperatures will set off some heavy showers quite widely, with a few thundery downpours possible in places. Misty overnight, with some further heavy locally thundery showers for a times. Lows of 9 to 11 C. Light variable breezes.

Some rain or showers about on Sunday morning and generally cloudy and rather misty. But drier and brighter in the afternoon and evening, with occasional sunny spells. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees, over Ulster and Connacht, but 16 or 17 degrees, elsewhere.