Met Eireann Weather Forecast for the week ahead

There is a real mixed bag ahead on the weather front this week according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast.

The week will start with a Status Yellow Wind Warning in place.

Heavy showers will continue for a time overnight tonight (Sunday), especially in the west and northwest, where some may be prolonged at first, but showers will tend to die away later in the night and most places will be dry. Cool with lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

Dry and bright in most places at first on Monday however cloud will thicken from the west with rain developing along Atlantic coasts later in the morning in strong southerly winds. Becoming wet and windy through Munster, Connacht and parts of west Ulster during the afternoon and all areas in the evening. Strong and squally south to southeast winds with gales along Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Monday night will be wet and windy with heavy rain in many areas and a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with strong, gusty southerly winds.

On Tuesday morning, rain will gradually clear eastwards. Showers will follow for the rest of the day, some heavy. Strong southerly winds will decrease moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be warm and mainly dry with sunny spells, the best of these in the east. It will be somewhat cloudier in the west with a risk of some rain for a time. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with fresh southerly breezes.

Thursday will be warm and mainly dry with sunny spells in most areas. It will be a bit cloudier in the west with a risk of some rain or drizzle along the coast. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light southwest breezes.

Friday and next weekend will be largely dry with sunny spells and light winds. Day time temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees, warmest in the midlands.