Offaly placed under Met Eireann weather warning

Offaly has been included in a Met Eireann weather warning for Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Status Yellow weather warning for heavy thunder downpours of torrential rain covers all of Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

Met Eireann issued the warning at noon on Sunday and it remains in effect until 8pm on Sunday evening.

The rain will result in spot flooding in many areas, with the Midlands said to be the most treacherous.

Sitting water will make driving conditions dangerous overnight and motorists are warned to slow down and increase braking distances.