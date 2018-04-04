Met Eireann weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow

Met Eireann has issued two separate Status Yellow Weather Warnings with severe weather on the way tonight and tomorrow

Met Eireann is forecasting clear and cold weather tonight in almost calm conditions. Frost will develop widely with lows of -4 to 0 degrees.

A bright and cool start to Thursday morning. Good sunshine for the first half of the day but cloud will increase over western counties in the afternoon and rain will be well developed through Munster and Connacht by evening. Highs of 9 or 10 degrees with southerly winds freshening in the afternoon.

On Thursday night, wet and windy weather will gradually move up from the southwest, where it will be heavy and persistent. Parts of the east and northeast may however escape dry till later. Lowest temperatures 3 to 7 degrees Celsius, in fresh to strong southeast winds.

A Yellow Weather Warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford from 6pm on Thursday until 3pm on Friday with 30 to 50 mm of rain expected. There is a risk of flooding following heavy rainfall.

Further spells of wet and windy weather into Friday with spot flooding. The rain will break up into sunny spells and showers into the afternoon, gradually clearing away northwards. Winds will ease off later too, veering south to southwest in direction. Highest temperatures will range 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.