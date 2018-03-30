Met Éireann's Easter weekend weather forecast

The Easter weekend will begin cold on Good Friday morning with remaining mist clearing and showers becoming fairly widespread. Some will be very heavy and of hail with isolated thunderstorms especially in parts of the south later in the afternoon.

There will be good dry spells too with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius in moderate northeast winds, coolest in the east. Showers will become more isolated Friday night and mostly in eastern areas. Turning cold and frosty with long clear spells and misty and fog. Lowest temperatures will range -1 to + 1 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes.

Easter Saturday

Mist, fog and frost will clear on Easter Saturday morning. There will be a few scattered showers during the day, but they will be lighter compared to recent days and there will be a lot of dry bright weather generally but with more cloud than sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 possibly 10 degrees Celsius in the southwest with brisk northeast winds for a time along Irish Sea coasts.

Saturday night will be very cold with clear spells and light northerly breezes. It will be overall dry but isolated showers may occur. Frost and possibly some ice setting in later with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees Celsius

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday will be frosty to begin with, but overall dry with good spells of sunshine for much of the day. However cloud and rain will feed into the southwest of Munster later in the afternoon and will gradually move up across the south of Munster and the south of Leinster later in the evening. Moderate to fresh easterly breezes will make it feel cool throughout, with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius (best values further west).

Wet and breezy weather will extend countrywide after dark with some wintry falls possible.

Easter Monday

Current indications suggest that a nearby area of low pressure will throw up organised bands of heavy blustery rain, with a threat of some wintry falls on Easter Monday. The details remain uncertain at this stage, but Met Éireann does expect the weather to remain unseasonally cool in the early days on April.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.