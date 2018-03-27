Met Eireann weather forecast for tomorrow

According to Met Eireann, showers will spread from the west tonight and will become more widespread. They'll fall mainly as rain but some will be wintry, especially on high ground. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 with frost in places.

Wednesday will be quite cold with sunny intervals and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with thunder and there is the risk of wintry falls on high ground. Highest temperatures of just 6 to 9 degrees with mostly moderate westerly breezes.

The Met Eireann forecast states that Wednesday night will be cold and frosty. Showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal fringes with good clear spells and southerly winds easing. Mist and fog will develop. A sharp frost will affect mainly the east and north with lowest temperatures falling to around -1 or -2 degrees and around zero to +2 degrees elsewhere. Later cloud will increase from the southwest with showery rain pushing into southwestern and western areas turning to sleet on higher ground.