Met Eireann forecasting cold weather on the way for Easter

The days may be getting longer but Met Éireann is warning that the weather will get colder and will be changeable this week with some rain, some hail and some sleet around. It will also get colder at night with frost returning.

According to the national forecaster, present indications point to cool weather for the Easter weekend, with moderate northeast to northerly breezes. Some dry, bright spells each day, but cloudy periods too, with some passing showers. Cold at night, with frost in many places.

For the rest of the week, the forecast is as follows.

It will be wet in most places this evening and early tonight. But the persistent rain will turn more showery overnight. Becoming windy with strong and gusty westerly winds and overnight lows of 5 or 6 degrees.

Tuesday will be a cool, bright day with blustery westerly winds. Heavy and at times prolonged showers in some northern and northwestern counties, but showers will be scattered elsewhere with good dry bright periods also. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Cold and blustery on Tuesday night with clear spells and occasional rain and hail showers, with a few possibly falling as sleet on hills, in western areas. Lowest temperatures zero to plus 3 degrees, with some frost in places, despite the stiff westerly winds.

Cold, windy and showery on Wednesday with some heavy showers at times. Some falling as hail, with a few sleet showers on western and northern hills in the morning but a few bright or sunny spells also. Top afternoon temperatures just 5 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. These winds will moderate overnight and most of the showers will die out. A cold, frosty night is expected, with some icy surfaces. Lowest temperatures plus 1 to -2 C.

Frost and ice clearing early on FThursday morning, with some sunny spells developing. However a spell of rain is set to affect Munster and Leinster in the second half of the day, which could give a little sleet on mountains. Dry elsewhere, with some hazy sunshine. Top afternoon temperatures 5 to 8 degrees. Cloudy and misty overnight, with rain in many areas and a little sleet on high ground. Lowest temperatures zero to 3 degrees

There will be a few bright spells on Friday, but generally cloudy and misty, with some rain at times, this most likely over the eastern half of the country, with western areas likely to have the best of the dry weather. Cold and frosty overnight.