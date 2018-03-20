Met Éireann's five-day weather forecast for this week

After snow and freezing temperature over St. Patrick's weekend, the country can expect some dry weather and even Spring sunshine at times in the coming days, although night-time temperatures will continue to fall close to or below zero.

Tuesday

Tuesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells in the east, but cloud will increase from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the northwest by morning. Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and -4 degrees with frost and some icy stretches likely. Light variable winds will become southerly and increase moderate along Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northwest spreading eastwards during the morning but staying mostly dry further south with just patchy drizzle. It will turn dry again in most places later in the day. Moderate west to southwest winds will be fresher in the North and afternoon temperatures will rise to around 9 to 11 degrees. Wednesday night will become mostly dry with some clear spells. Temperatures will be around 2 to 6 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be a cloudy and breezy day but it will start mostly dry in the east as a spell of persistent rain in the west will slowly spread eastwards during the afternoon in freshening southerly winds. Top temperatures will be around 8 to 10 degrees. The rain could turn heavy for a time on Thursday night before clearing to scattered showers later in the night. Fresh and gusty southerly winds will moderate veer southwesterly with the clearance. Lowest temperatures will remain around 2 to 6 degrees.

Friday

There will be scattered showers and some sunny spells on Friday and afternoon temperatures again around 7 to 10 degrees in a mostly moderate westerly breeze. Showers will become isolated on Friday night with some clear spells developing. There will be some frost on Friday night as winds ease.

Saturday

Saturday will be a similar day with scattered showers and some sunny spells but showers could turn heavy at times. Top temperatures will be around 8 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.Saturday night showers will become isolated with good clear spells and a return of frost, while there will be a few showers on Sunday in just light breezes and temperatures around 9 to 11 degrees.