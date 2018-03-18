Met Eireann weather forecast for today

After overnight snow and sub zero temperatures that made driving conditions treacherous Met Eireann says Sunday will be another cold day with temperatures of only 1 to 4 degrees at best. There will be further snow showers through Leinster, east-Munster and east-Ulster during the day. More western counties will be brighter and drier but still cold. Blustery east to northeast winds continuing.

Sunday night will be very cold and frosty with some icy surfaces. Some dry clear spells, but scattered sleet and snow showers also. Lowest temperatures zero to -3 C., in moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds.

Frost and ice will clear gradually, so that Monday will be a cold, bright day, with some sunny spells at times. But there will still be a few light wintry showers scattered about, these mainly in eastern areas.

