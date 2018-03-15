According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, there will be some further rain or showers overnight, with some patches of mist or fog. Some dry, clear spells also with these most likely over Munster, where lowest temperatures will range between 2 or 3 C., but values elsewhere will be between 4 and 7 C. Winds will decrease light to moderate variable or easterly

Showery outbreaks of rain will occur on Friday with the showers heaviest in the southwest with the slight risk of thunder. Some bright or sunny spells will occur also. Top temperatures of 7 to 11 C. Southeast to easterly breezes moderate to fresh and locally gusty.

Breezy on Friday night with showers affecting east and south coasts, but drier elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Met Eireann is forecasting a cold and breezy St Patrick’s Day, with a significant wind chill due to fresh and gusty easterly winds. Afternoon temperatures will be just 1 to 3 degrees in eastern half of the country and between 4 to 6 degrees further west. Most places dry, but a few wintry showers are likely in the east and south.

Very cold Saturday night, with mainly clear skies and some snow showers in the east and southeast. Met Eireann says amounts are looking small at this stage. Lowest temperatures -1 to -4 degrees.

Cold and breezy on Sunday too, with afternoon highs of just 2 to 4 degrees. Easterly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, so feeling even colder. Some sleet or snow showers will occur again, mainly in eastern areas. A few flurries are possible elsewhere.

Another very cold night on Sunday. Lowest temperatures 0 to -5 degrees with a widespread severe frost. Less cold perhaps on Leinster coasts.