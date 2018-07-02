Met Éireann extend weather warning for this week as heatwave shows no sign of stopping

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow High-Temperature warning for 23 counties after a full week of heatwave conditions across the country.

The new warning comes into effect on Monday for all of Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon

Met Éireann is forecasting that temperatures will reach 27 degrees or higher in some areas on Monday.

The Status Yellow warning is valid until 9pm on Monday night but a Status Yellow weather advisory will be in place until next Friday, July 6.

With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming week, drought or near-drought conditions are expected to develop more widely across Ireland, Met Éireann warn.

The drought warning was issued on Saturday and will remain valid until midnight on Friday.

