Met Eireann Weather Warning in place this morning

A Status Yellow Weather Warning remains in place this morning until 10am from Met Eireann.

The warning is in place for the entire country and warns of heavy showery rain with some wintry and thundery falls. Hail, in particular, will lead to treacherous driving conditions.

It will be cool again today in northeast breezes with scattered heavy showers. The hail and thunder risk will persist, especially in the south this evening. Long dry spells at times too though with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, coolest in the east.