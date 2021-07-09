Weather models predict 28 degrees next week

Weather models predict 28 degrees next week

Weather models predict 28 degrees next week

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) is forecasting glorious summer weather for Ireland next week.

The ECMWF models on Friday morning suggest hot weather could arrive in Ireland later next week with highs of 28 degrees on Friday, July 16.

"High pressure is expected to position over Ireland allowing warm air to be pushed up from the South," Weather Alerts Ireland said on Facebook.

The models say temperatures could stick around for a few days with 27 degrees possible next weekend.

Ireland Weather Alerts Ireland said this is "still subject to change but it could be getting hot so keep up to date with forecasts."

Met Éireann is less exact in its forecast but predicts "plenty of dry weather next week" and in their prediction beyond next Wednesday, they say, "Early indications are that a ridge of high pressure will lie over Ireland next Wednesday bringing generally dry weather with a mix of cloud and sunshine."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie