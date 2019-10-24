October Bank Holiday weekend weather forecast from Met Éireann

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann for the Bank Holiday weekend is for a mix of heavy rain, hail and good sunny dry spells with temperatures potentially dropping below zero at night.

According to Met Eireann, there will be heavy rain at first over parts of Munster and south Leinster on Saturday with this rain clearing southwards. Otherwise a cold, bright day with good sunny spells. Most areas will be dry, but scattered rain or hail showers will affect the north and northwest. Moderate northwest winds and temperatures only ranging 5 to 8 degrees. Cold and frosty overnight, with lows down to zero or a little below in places.

The current weather forecast for Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday is for it to be cold but generally dry apart from a few coastal showers mainly in the north. Good sunny spells by day, but with typical afternoon temperatures only ranging 7 to 10 degrees. The nights will be distinctly chilly with slight air and widespread sharp ground frosts, with the risk of icy patches.