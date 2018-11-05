Met Éireann weather forecast for the week ahead

Met Éireann is predicting the country's current spell of unsettled weather to continue into November.

Here is their forecast for the week ahad:

Monday night will see scattered outbreaks of rain continue in eastern parts overnight, dying out towards morning. Southerly winds will freshen. Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Becoming wet and rather windy tomorrow as rain in the west moves eastwards. It will turn heavy at times with the risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southeast wind, later easing. Becoming drier, but rather cold and misty too, all in near calm overnight. Later in the night outbreaks of rain will recommence, especially across east and southeast counties, where it will turn heavy. Lowest temperatures 3 to 7 degrees Celsius, coldest in the west and southwest, with some patchy frost possible.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Rather dull with further outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent across the Ulster and Leinster. Some brighter spells too, with the best of these across Munster, where it will also be driest. Cool and breezy, with highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees Celsius, in a sometimes fresh westerly breeze. A few coastal showers about, but overall dry with clear spells at night. Cold, with some frost possible. Overnight lows of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8

A mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers - most of these across southern counties, as well as west and southwest coasts. Highest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in a mostly moderate southerly breeze. Again a few coastal showers about, but overall dry with clear spells overnight. Rather cold, though frost is unlikely Overnight lows of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9

A spell of very wet windy weather is expected, in a fresh to strong and gusty southerly flow. Highest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees Celsius (mildest further south).