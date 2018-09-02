Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, we are in for a more settled week on the weather front with high pressure set to prevail over the country.

However this afternoon (Sunday), rain will move eastward but it will become more scattered. Afternoon highs of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, but up to 22 or possibly 23 degrees Celsius where sunny breaks develop.

Rain in many places this evening and for a time tonight will clear southeastwards overnight, as cooler and clearer weather follows from the northwest. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees Celsius, coolest in the northwest

According to Met Eireann, it will be mostly dry, but cooler and fresher on Monday. It could possibly be a cloudy start in parts of the southeast, but generally bright with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees. Monday night will be dry, cool and calm.

The national forecaster says that Tuesday will be a cool, but dry day in most parts of the country with light winds. The better sunny breaks in the south and east, but cloudier in the northwest with a little drizzle or light rain near the coasts there.

Wednesday will be cloudy in most areas with light variable mainly west breezes. Scattered patches of rain will affect northern counties, but most places will be dry. Temperatures typically in the mid to high teens.

Met Eireann is forecasting little overall change for Thursday and Friday as it will stay mainly dry albeit rather cloudy and cool. Winds will be from a north or northwest direction, no more than moderate in strength.