Met Éireann's Weekend Weather Forecast

Met Éireann has predicted a largely dry weekend with good sunny spells, mostly on Saturday across the country.

Met Éireann says Friday will be dry to start across much of Leinster with some bright spells in eastern areas, but cloud will thicken as the morning goes on and scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in western areas will gradually spread eastwards.

Patches of mist and fog will develop on hills and in some coastal areas also. It will be a humid day, with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light to moderate, southeast winds.

The national forecaster predicts Saturday will be mainly dry and bright with good sunshine and light breezes. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees.

Sunday could see outbreaks of rain developing over western counties through the day but staying dry in the east until near evening. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees.

Indications for early next week are for more dry weather as high pressure develops over Ireland. A little cool on Monday in northerly breezes but temps up to 19 degrees by Thursday. There will be fog patches at night.