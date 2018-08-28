Offaly forecaster gives Electric Picnic weather update

Overall conditions for the forthcoming Electric Picnic weekend are expected to be very pleasant, with dry weather expected throughout, possibly with the exception being some drizzle on Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday both look like being very pleasant days with plenty of warm sunshine and light winds.



Friday

Feeling warm and humid on Friday, with temperatures likely to reach as high as 21 degrees Celsius in Stradbally. Overall there will be some cloud about, thickening during the evening and overnight with some mist and light drizzle possible overnight.

Saturday

Skies will clear early on Saturday, giving way to blue skies and sunny spells which will remain in place for much of the day. Feeling pleasantly warm with afternoon highs of between 20-23 degrees Celsius in light and variable winds.

Sunday

Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, with again sunny spells expected, with temperatures again reaching as high as 22 or 23 degrees Celsius in light and variable breezes.