Met Eireann weather forecast for the week

According to Met Eireann, the fine and hot weather will stay around for much of the week although there will be some rain around as the week progresses.

Monday will be mostly dry with some mist or cloud periods at first but later in the day there will be good sunny spells developing with just the odd shower. It will be a warm day again with top temperatures reaching 21 to 26 degrees in mainly light northerly breezes but moderate in afternoon sea breezes.

Monday night will be dry with good clear spells but some patches of mist may form towards dawn. Lowest temperature will fall to between 9 and 13 degrees. Winds will be light northerly or variable.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine but there is the risk of the odd shower later in the afternoon or evening. Top temperature will be 21 to 24 degrees in mainly light northerly breezes but moderate in afternoon sea breezes.

According to Met Eireann, on Tuesday night cloud will increase from the north with showery rain affecting mainly the west and north at first and slowly pushing southeastwards. Winds will remain light north to northeasterly. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures around 12 to 15 degrees.

Wednesday will start cloudy with scattered showers which will become isolated later with good sunny spells developing. Top temperatures will be around 18 to 23 degrees in light northeast to easterly breezes.

Thursday will be mostly dry with sunny spells but a few showers are still likely. Top temperatures will be in the low twenties in just light variable breezes.

Friday and Saturday there will be scattered showers with good sunny spells and perhaps somewhat more hazy sunshine on Saturday. Top temperatures will be in the low to mid twenties in light variable breezes.