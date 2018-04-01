Met Eireann weather forecast for the week

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming week, temperatures are set to improve as the week goes on.

However as of Sunday evening, there is a Status Yellow Weather Warning in place for the country

Rain over the southern half of the country tonight will extend further northwards tonight with sleet at times and snow on high ground. Lowest temperatures of zero to plus 3 degrees, in a fresh to strong easterly wind.

Monday, will start dull and breezy with further falls of rain or sleet. Snow is still possible on high ground. In the afternoon the rain will tend to break-up into showers and the easterly winds will ease and become southerly. After a cold start, temperatures in the southern half will rise to values between 7 and 11 degrees. It will remain cold further north with afternoon temperatures of only 3 to 6 degrees at best.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent and heavy at times. An improvement in temperatures to around 11 or 12 degrees. Further showery outbreaks of rain overnight, especially in the east.

There will be a bright morning on Wednesday and it will remain fairly dry, but widespread showers in the afternoon. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees in northwesterly winds.

Rain developing in the west of the country on Thursday during the morning, but the east will remain dry for the first half of the day, although the rain will extend everywhere by evening. Becoming windy as southerly winds strengthen.

It looks set to turn milder with highs of 13 or 14 degrees on Friday. Sunny spells and showers.