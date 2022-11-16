Offaly County Council opens Book of Condolence for Vicky Phelan

AN online Book of Condolence has been opened by Offaly County Council for the late Vicky Phelan who died last Monday morning November 14.

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Councillor Frank Moran and the Elected Members of Offaly County Council said they have opened the book to ''allow the people of Offaly to extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Vicky Phelan. All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in a Book of Condolence to Vicky’s family.''

On behalf of the people of Co. Offaly, Cathaoirleach Cllr Frank Moran extended his sympathy to Vicky’s family and friends.

''We are all deeply saddened by Vicky’s untimely passing. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,'' said Cllr Moran.

Vicky Phelan died surrounded by her family at the Milford hospice in Limerick.

She had been diagnosed with cancer in 2014, however, had a smear test in 2011 detected abnormalities her diagnoses could have been much sooner. The results had given a false negative.

It wasn't until a review by the HSE that the mistake was detected but she wasn't told until 2017.

Vicky Phelan sued Clinical Pathology Laboratories, the company subcontracted to assess her test. She won a settlement of €2.5m without an admission of liability from the laboratories.

