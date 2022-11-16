ESB awaiting payment from council in relation to street lighting in Offaly village

THE ESB says it is awaiting payment from Offaly County Council in relation to street lighting in Mountbolus.

As part of the village renewal scheme Mountbolus has undergone a facelift with footpaths widened, new street lighting installed and new surfacing on the streets.

However, one part of the village has been left in the dark for the past 7 weeks and locals say it is the busiest part of the village as it is where the church and community centre is located and when funerals arrive at the church it's extremely dark. In addition, for those out walking it is dangerous.

In a statement the ESB said: ''ESB Networks connections in relation to street lights – as with other electricity connections – generally require a lead-in time of 12 weeks. These works are often expedited where possible, and we appreciate the local concern in this case.

In terms of this specific connection: ESB Networks liaised with Offaly Co Co earlier this year on public lighting at Mountbolus, setting out the conditions for the undergrounding work.

We received a related public lighting connection query last week (8 November) from Offaly Co Co, with the required application paperwork received on 11 November.

The quotation for the job was compiled the following day (last Friday, 12 November) and sent immediately to Offaly Co Council for consideration. As of today (16 November) ESB Networks is awaiting payment and return of the connection agreement by Offaly Co Co.''

Local woman Bridget Malone said the lack of lighting is a joke. But apart from that, Bridget says the widening of the footpaths means parking spaces have been reduced which is forcing people to park on the footpaths. ''The village is nice to look at but it's not practical.'' said Bridget.

She went on to say that at a public meeting prior to work beginning, people fought for speed ramps to be put in place but it didn't happen. She said cars are flying up and down the village.

Last week community volunteer, Judy Bryant wrote in the 'Letters to the Editor' section of the Tribune '' There is no light for people to walk to the church for a service or when a funeral arrives in the village. There is no light for patrons leaving the pub and walking to their cars which could be in the Community Centre parking area or at the church.''