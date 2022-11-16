One match three winner in Offaly community group's lotto draw

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh lotto this week
One person matched three numbers in the Mucklagh Community Centre lotto on Tuesday night last and scooped €150.
He was Michael Kenaney who purchased his ticket online.
The numbers drawn were 4, 20, 25, 28.
The next draw takes place in the community centre on Tuesday next, November 22.
The Jackpot now stands at €2600 with match three winners sharing €150.
The Mucklagh lotto team would like to thank all their supporters whose donations enable the committee to pay the mortgage on the community centre.
Card Games
25 card game on Sunday evenings in Mucklagh Community Centre. Games start at 8pm sharp. Open game before hand at 7pm All welcome.
Crochet & knitting group
Crochet & knitting group in Mucklagh Community Centre on Tuesdays from 11-1pm.
