16 Nov 2022

Public consultation this week on Clara Town First Plan

People are being invited to give their views on the Clara town first plan this week

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

16 Nov 2022 11:40 AM

OFFALY county Council is inviting members of the public to the Family Resource centre (Parochial Hall) in Clara on Thursday November 17 between 4-7pm, to give their views and comments on the initial plan for the Clara Town First Plan.
Offaly County Council say the public's views will help shape the development of the final plan.
This is a plan that will impact on us all so it is important that as many voices are heard. For those unable to attend the in-person event, an online consultation option is provided and to avail of this service please visit: https://forms.office.com/r/gLjbfD2DLT
gLjbfD2DLT ''
Offaly County Council in partnership with Clara Town Team supported under the rural future programme, appointed a multi-disciplinary team to prepare a town plan for the town of Clara.
For those logging in online questions include
1.What areas of Clara do you think could be improved?
2. What is Clara Town's greatest assets and attributes?
3. What opportunities can Clara community take advantage of?
4. What are the challenges Clara faces today and in the future?
5. Any further comments you wish to make
The plan is to create a vibrant Town Centre focusing on a blueprint to guide a planned and cohesive approach to Clara and to encourage development in line with the Town Centre First Guidance.
Opportunities to make best use of the range of Government supports to rural Town
To maximise the existing assets of the town including industrial heritage and town centre opportunity sites, the natural environment.
Urban Agency Architects Ltd, were appointed as the successful tenderer, to prepare the Clara Town Centre First Masterplan.
Last year Clara was chosen to receive €100,000 in government funding to develop a unique masterplan for the town. One of the keys of the plan is to tackle dereliction.
Clara was one of 26 towns to benefit from €2.6 million in funding announced by Minister Heather Humphreys.
The minister said: ''It is envisaged that the Plans will cover the importance of “place-making”, town centre living, the social and economic purpose of the town, and respond to emerging opportunities such as those linked to remote working, climate action and digitalisation.''
Clara was selected based on submissions received from the Local Authority.
The focus will be on the town centre and immediate surrounds. Each Plan will set out specific actions and interventions and help unlock national funding streams such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Town & Village Renewal Scheme to resource delivery of these interventions.
Minister Humphreys continued:
''Our rural towns and villages play a central role in the lives of people in rural areas. They are where we live, work, shop and socialise. It is important that we ensure our towns and villages remain vibrant, vital and relevant places.''
Clara is classified as a ‘Town’ in the Core Strategy of the Offaly County Development Plan 2021-27 and performs important retail, residential, service and amenity functions for local rural hinterlands.

