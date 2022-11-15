Bench warrant for sentencing issued for man convicted in his absence

A bench warrant was issued for sentencing of a man convicted in his absence of criminal damage to a community centre in Birr.

Giving evidence Catherine Oakley Dixon said she was a housing officer with Cluid Housing and managed a housing estate at Scurragh, Birr.

She said that on August 6, 2020 while on an estate visit she noticed there was damage to the CCTV in the area. She said on viewing the CCTV footage she noted that on July 17, 2020 there was a group of kids in front of the Camcor Community Centre in the estate. She said one youth turned around and pulled the camera off the wall. She identified him as Ceilim Ryan (22), Scurragh, Birr. The camera took €620 to fix.

On May 12, 2020 she received a call from the community centre to say a window had been broken, She said she went to the centre and fixed it up as much as she could. She had to get plywood the next day to place it on the broken window.

Viewing the CCTV again she noticed that Ceilim Ryan had broken the window with what looked like a hurl. There were two children sitting under the window at the time she said.

She said the centre is located in the middle of the estate and is used by children for exercise and by travellers groups. She said Ceilim Ryan used to take part at one time.

Kevin Egan, a CCTV contractor also gave evidence. He said he had been contacted on August 6 by Catherine Oakley Dixon to say there had been damage to the CCTV. When he arrived on the estate he noticed three of the cameras had been ripped from the building. He said he replaced the three cameras and checked that they were recording. He said he downloaded the footage onto flash drives and gave them to Catherine Oakley Dixon who gave them to the gardai.

Garda Grace Heffernan and Garda Flanagan also gave evidence. Garda Heffernan said on viewing the CCTV she observed a person who she knew to be Ceilim Ryan throwing a hurl at the window of the community centre. She said she is 12 years working as a community guard and she has known Ceilim Ryan since he was 12 or 13. He is now 22.

There were three other youths present at the time of the offence but they declined to make statements.

Garda Flanagan said he received the two USB sticks from Garda Heffernan and he made a compilation of the evidence.

The CCTV footage was viewed in court and it showed a male, identified as Ceilim Ryan pulling up his hood and walking towards the CCTV camera. His hand then appears to cover the camera before footage was lost.

On the second occasion a man wearing a hooded jacket was seen swinging a hurl at the window of the community centre and breaking the window. As he is walking away he removes his hood.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said to replace the window at the centre cost €230.

Garda Flanagan said that on September 6, 2021, Ceilim Ryan was arrested for criminal damage.

Barrister Aine Rush put it to Garda Flanagan that it was too dark for Ceilim Ryan to be identified and he had been wearing a hood at the time.

Garda Flanagan said he had been identified by Garda Heffernan who had known him for 10 years and also by Catherine Oakley Dixon who has been living all her life in the area and knows the defendant.

Ms Rush said there was not enough evidence to prove it was Mr Ryan and said there is a risk of mistaken identity.

Judge Andrew Cody said he was satisfied that the two witnesses knew him. He said he had viewed the CCTV and there was no difficulty in identifying the defendant. He said he accepted the second footage was not as clear but would be identifiable by anyone who knew Mr Ryan.

He said he would convict on both offences.

In a further charge against the defendant Garda Colleran said that on April 9, 2020 she was on patrol on Gannon Street Birr at 7.55pm in the evening when she saw Ceilim Ryan and two others acting suspiciously. She informed them that she was going to carry out a search of them under the misuse of drugs act. When searching Ceilim Ryan she found a knife in his pocket.

Mr Ryan said he used the knife for hunting. He also refused to sign the garda notebook. Garda Colleran produced the knife in court. Judge Cody asked if Mr Ryan was someone who was known to hunt, to which the garda replied no.

Barrister Aine Rush said Garda Colleran had given no evidence as to what was suspicious in the behaviour of Mr Ryan and suggested the search was unlawful.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said Garda Colleran gave evidence that she had called across the road to the defendant and the others but they had run away. Ms Rush said there was no evidence they were running away.

Judge Cody said he was satisfied that the group were acting suspiciously and he was convicting.

Mr Ryan had 12 previous convictions, three for criminal damage. He had been given a 10 month suspended sentence for a section 3 assault 6 days before being found with a knife.

Judge Cody said given the list of previous convictions he was issuing a bench warrant for sentencing.