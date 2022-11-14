Offaly's Black Tie Charity Ball launched

The official launch of the Black Tie Charity Ball was held recently in the Tullamore Court hotel.

Tickets are selling ike hot cakes for the ball which takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, December,10 next.

The event is. hosted by Power4Good Ireland and Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT)

“We are delighted to have Dolans Pharmacy on board again this year providing sponsorship with ‘goodie bags’ for everyone on the night,” said Molly Buckley, one of the organisers,



A drinks reception opens the ball at 7.00 pm in the hotel lobby, sponsored by Mόr Gin, a locally produced din, the brainchild of Tullamore man Eoin Bara. This will be followed by a four course meal with wine served.

Music on arrival will be provided by Joe Coyne and Robbie Spain with The Secrets entertaining dinrs into the early hours. Added Molly Buckley: “And, if you’re still able, you can dance the night away with the DJ ‘til late, there will be a late bar with music by Dickie Donnelly.” Photography with thanks to Paul Moore.

The Best Dressed Lady event this year, with prizes totalling over €1,000, is sponsored by Wooden Hanger, Kode, Ritzys, and the prizes include dinner for two in the four star Tullamore Court Hotel, vouchers, hair and beauty treatments and flowers from K Flowers.

Tickets are €75 each. Big tables are available for Christmas parties.

There are still some tickets available from the Power4Good Charity Shop, Main Street, Kilbride Plaza, Tullamore and River Street, Clara. 085 7720550. Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) call Lisa, 057 9352879 and Molly 0872914302.