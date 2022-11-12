Search

12 Nov 2022

Offaly psychologists host morning of mindfulness and relaxation

Julie O'Flaherty and Imelda Ferguson Offaly psychologists

Psychologists Julie O'Flaherty (left) and Imelda Ferguson are hosting a morning of mindfulness

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

12 Nov 2022 2:28 PM

A PRACTICAL half day experiential course on using mindful meditation and deep relaxation to improve emotional balance and general wellbeing will take place on Monday, November 21 in Tullamore.

Over the course of the morning there will be an overview of the principles and attitudes of mindfulness as well as practice of several core mindful meditations including body-scan meditation, acceptance-based meditation, compassion-focused meditation and progressive muscular relaxation.

The course will be run by Tullamore-based chartered clinical psychologists Julie O'Flaherty and Imelda Ferguson.

It will take place on Monday, November 21 next from 10am to 1pm in the Central Hotel, Main Street, Tullamore.

The course facilitators Imelda Ferguson and Julie O’Flaherty are psychologists in private practice with extensive experience working in the adult mental health field.

They run the Mind Your Self Midlands positive psychology service and co-author a fortnightly column for the Midland Tribune and Tullamore Tribune newspapers and the Offaly Live website.

They recently ran a three-evening 'Beat Anxiety Bootcamp' which was very well attended and received.

Places on the Morning of Mindfulness and Relaxation cost €100 (there is an early bird discounted fee of €80 for those who book and pay by November 14) and the fee includes tea and coffee.

To book a place, contact Imelda on 087 2271630 or Julie on 087 2399328.

Advance booking is essential.

Also, Imelda and Julie can be found on Facebook by looking up Mind Your Self Midlands.

