Success for Offaly Filmmaker at Awards Ceremony

OFFALY filmmaker, Paireac Keane, has won two prestigious film awards over the weekend for his short comedy film, Wormhole in the Washer.



The Tullamore man won the awards for Best Comedy and Best Editor at the 13th Underground Cinema Awards ceremony held annually at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.



The film, shot exclusively in county Offaly, is about a struggling science-fiction writer who discovers a portal to a parallel universe in his washing machine where he meets a better version of himself; or so it

seems.



Regarding his awards success, Keane said, “I’m delighted, not just for myself but for all the cast and crew. A lot of very talented people worked on this film, and this award (Best Comedy) is a win for all of

us”.



The film picked up nine nominations in total, with Keane also receiving nominations for Best Screenplay,

Best Director and Best Short Film.



Wormhole in the Washer has enjoyed a very successful run on the international film festival circuit to date, having already won Best Comedy at the Dublin Short Film Festival in addition to receiving

nominations for Best Comedy at the Unrestricted View Film Festival (UK), Best Overall Short Film at the Richard Harris International Film festival (Ireland) and Best Sci-fi Short at Genreblast Film Festival

(USA).



In addition to his work as a filmmaker, Keane runs his own production company, King Tree Media, producing video content for brands, businesses and creative video agencies. He is also a certified drone

operator with the Irish Aviation Authority.



Wormhole in the Washer will screen at two more festivals in early December; the Dublin International Comedy Film Festival and Another Hole in the Head Film Festival in San Francisco.