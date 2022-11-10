Christmas Carol Service for Church of Assumption Tullamore

A section of the Meath Diocesan Choir pictured in Lourdes
A Christmas Carol Service will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, on Sunday December 11 at 7pm.
The service will feature singing from The Meath Diocesan Choir under the direction of Jim Walshe.
Four local choirs will also perform, the Durrow National School Choir, Ballinamere National School Choir, The Sacred Heart School Choir and the Children's Mass Choir.
Admission will be free. There will be a box for donations for nominated charities at the doors.
