09 Nov 2022

Countdown continues to incredible draw run by Offaly community group

You could own this house for just €100

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

09 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

WITH the draw in the Killeigh Community Centre Development Association’s Win A House in Meath campaign rapidly approaching, an open day at the prize in Enfield will take place this Sunday, November 13.

Every purchaser of a draw ticket for €100 (winahouseinmeath.com) has a chance to win a luxurious three-bedroom semi-detached home in the impressive Royal Oaks estate, or €300,000 in cash.

The two-storey house is valued at €355,000, has an A energy efficiency rating (central heating is by an A class air to water heat pump), is 141 sq m in size, has 24 sq m of attic space and is located in a picturesque development.

The open day at the house, 27 Royal Oaks, Enfield, takes place from 12 noon to 4pm and the draw organisers promise lots of surprises on the day.

The lucky winner of the house or the €300,000 cash prize will be revealed when the draw takes place on Monday, December 19.

Funds raised will be invested in the construction of a new community centre for Killeigh.

The community group bought the site of the existing Killeigh Macra hall and planning permission has already been secured for the conversion of the dilapidated building into a modern multi-purpose community centre.

