Part of Offaly village in darkness as street lights fail to shine

ONE area of the village of Mountbolus has been left without street lighting for the past six weeks.

Locals say it is now a danger to people walking on the footpaths especially during cloudy and wet nights when it is extremely dark.

As part of the village renewal scheme the old lights were replaced with new poles and LED lighting. In addition all of the cables were placed underground. However, while part of the village is lit up as normal the other remains in darkness.

Community volunteer Judy Bryant says the area worst affected is one of the busiest in the village as it is where the church and community centre is located.

''It's in the lower part of the village where most people are walking around. There are three or four recycle bins in the community hall area, and the only lights people have is from their cars.''

In the 'Letters to the Editor' section in last week's Tullamore Tribune, Judy Bryant wrote ''There is no light for people to walk to the church for a service or when a funeral arrives in the village. There is no light for patrons leaving the pub and walking to their cars which could be in the Community Centre parking area or at the church.''

Judy says the footpaths have been widened and the roads narrowed, and some of the parking spaces have been removed which means vehicles are now parking on the footpaths as they can't park on the road.

Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Councillor Neil Feighery agreed that there has been a significant delay in getting the lights up and running. ''They should be lighting by now. There was a technical problem. In fairness to the engineers and the ESB no stone has been left unturned. It is a frustration for ourselves that it has taken this long, significant progress has been made. The lights will be switched on. We are doing everything we can. It's a problem that wasn't foreseen. All in all we hope it won't cloud what will be a positive refurbishment and enhancement of our village.'' Cllr Feighery added that new tarmacadam is being laid on the streets in Mountbolus which will further improve the village.

Meanwhile, Councillor Danny Owens speaking in relation to the street lighting said, ''I was talking to the Offaly County Council engineer only this morning ( November 7) ''I believe it will be done this week,'' he said.

A petition is now circulating in the parish demanding that the ESB and Offaly County Council connect the lights

It states: ''Both the County Council and the ESB have been contacted numerous times in the past six weeks. The County Councillors say they will look into it, but it is the ESB's responsibility. The ESB have given no satisfactory response. Please use the power of the pen to get the lights back on and avoid an accident waiting to happen in Mountbolus.''