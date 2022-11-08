Discovery Day in Tullamore brings science to Offaly kids

THE annual Midlands Science Festival takes place soon and one of the most popular events on the Festival calendar is 'The Discovery Day' which occurs this Saturday (November 12) at the Sacred Heart School, Tullamore from 10am to 3pm.

The Discovery Day, in association with Integra, offers a chance for children to experience everything from dinosaurs to Ironman in one location.

Suitable for ages five and up the day offers the chance for participants to meet reptiles up close and personal, learn about the science of Spiderman, stare up at the night’s sky in Ireland’s largest mobile planetarium, do hands on science with Anyone 4 Science and learn about dinosaurs with Dale Treadwell and try driving in the RSA van.

“We are encouraging parents to get their children involved in the numerous events over the week. The younger generation are the future and science is an important part of a shared better future – helping us to understand our world, inspiring new opportunities, and providing potential solutions. Discovery Day has always proven a highlight,” said Jackie Gorman, CEO Midlands Science.

Should any participants experience sensory issues in a crowded environment, please contact Midlands Science directly and they will try to facilitate a visit to Discovery Day activities at a time that is quieter.

“Integra is delighted to support the Discovery Day for the Midlands Science Festival this year. Getting young people engaged with science from a young age develops the curiosity and sense of discovery that is at the heart of science.

“Today’s young people who enjoy fun activities such as those on offer in Tullamore at the Discovery Day are the scientific pioneers of tomorrow and we are delighted to be able to encourage them.” Integra’s John O’Donovan explained.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening the science of cats and dogs will be explored by Pete the Vet at a unique event, supported by Zoetis, in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 7.30pm.

Booking for all events is now open and all details are available on www.midlandsscience.ie and on social media channels.

Known to lots of people from national TV and radio, where he regularly answers queries on everything from hamsters to snakes, Pete will explain how science can help us understand our pets more and care for them in a way that keeps them healthy? Come along to meet Pete and learn a lot more about your furry friends and have some questions answered.

The Midlands Science Festival is supported by Science Foundation Ireland, as part of national Science Week.