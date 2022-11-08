Award winning Offaly nurse urges people to watch for signs of clotting

ANNMARIE Kirwan, an anticoagulation nurse at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore received a ‘Warrior Award’ at the Thrombosis Ireland VTE Exemplar Awards on World Thrombosis Day.

Annmarie was nominated by her patients and Thrombosis Ireland for her ‘exceptional care and dedication to her patients and VTE, Patient Safety & Optimal recovery of each of her patients’.

Enda Dowd from Athlone, a patient of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, presented the ‘Warrior Award’ to Annmarie.

Speaking about his experience of his diagnosis Mr Dowd said: “I went on holidays to America April 2014 and I noticed my left leg was showing signs of swelling and discolouring so I got it checked while there but I was told it was ok. When I got home it got significantly swollen, red, hard, like concrete. I knew I had to get it checked so I went to my GP and they sent me to Tullamore Hospital and I was diagnosed with a DVT and was transferred immediately into intensive care where the blood clot in a short amount of time started to move towards my heart and by all accounts, I am very lucky to be here today.”

“I have been at the Tullamore clinic ever since and they have been brilliant. I am thankful my condition is extremely stable and the team have kept a very good methodical look at it and it’s all good so far. I would appeal to anyone who suspects a clot to act fast and see a doctor, it’s no joke. Don’t take any chances with your health.”

Tullamore Hospital encourages people to educate themselves on the signs of blood clots and act fast if they suspect a clot, which they say can happen to anyone, young or old. Clots are preventable in many cases and very treatable if caught on time but can be potentially fatal if the signs are ignored.

The latest figures suggest that one in 12 Irish people will experience a blood clot in their lifetime. Thrombosis occurs when a blood clot blocks a vein or artery. If the clot later breaks off and travels to the lungs it can prove fatal. One in four people who get a clot will die from it.

Annmarie Kirwan, clinical nurse specialist from the anticoagulation clinic at Tullamore Hospital said: “I am delighted to receive this award from our patients and Thrombosis Ireland. This is recognition of all the work and support being provided by our team in Tullamore Hospital. Prevention and awareness is key when we dealing with blood clots. We ask our patients and wider community to know and understand the signs and symptoms and to act fast if you suspect a blood clot.”

“Blood clots can be very serious and need to be treated quickly. While staying healthy and active can help prevent blood clots, people should seek medical help immediately if they have one or more of the following symptoms: swelling or pain in one leg or calf with associated warmth or redness in a leg, shortness of breath or rapid breathing, chest pain, which may be worse when you breathe in, or if you have a cough and are coughing up blood.”

Research has discovered you are more likely to get a clot if you are admitted to the hospital and for 90 days after you go home; are pregnant or have had a baby less than six weeks ago; have active cancer or are receiving cancer treatment; have one or both legs immobilised, for example in a leg cast; are overweight or have a BMI greater than 30.

Other factors which can heighten your risk of clots include increasing age, smoking, using oral contraception or having had a blood clot before.

The HSE and Thrombosis Ireland have developed a Blood Clot Alert Card, to be given to all patients as they are discharged from the hospital. Click the following link to view it - https://bit.ly/3VuJAAO or log in to Thrombosis Ireland www.thrombosis.ie

Louisea Burke, director of nursing at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore said: “If you're at risk of blood clots – for example, you're in hospital – follow the advice of your Doctor about preventing clots. This may involve wearing stockings that improve your blood flow or taking medicine to reduce the risk of clots (anticoagulants). There are also things you can do to help avoid clots. Keep moving – even if you’re sick in bed, try to move your legs and feet every 90 minutes and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. You should also avoid sitting for long periods, smoking and drinking alcohol.”

Catriona McDonald, Hospital Manager Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore said: “On behalf of the management team at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore I would like to congratulate Annmarie and the VTE team for all their work and support for patients. The Hospital is delighted to support Thrombosis Ireland in raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of blood clots and the key steps that people can do to manage their health and prevent serious illness.”

Thrombosis Ireland founding member and Thrombosis Patient, Ann Marie O’Neill, remarked: “We would like every person in Ireland to be aware of Thrombosis and know their risk and not to be afraid to ask for a blood clot risk assessment. We would like them to be informed of the signs & symptoms of a blood clot and to seek immediate action if they experience symptoms by, contacting their doctor.”