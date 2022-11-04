Search

04 Nov 2022

Development land for sale in Offaly

Development land for sale in Offaly

Land which already has planning approval for 44 houses and apartments at Kilcoursey, Clara is now on sale

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

04 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

Development land at Kilcoursey, in Clara, is on the market for sale by private treaty on Daft.ie

The land already has planning permission for a housing development.

In June of this year Offaly County Council granted permission for the construction of 44 dwellings on the site, consisting of 8 two storey three bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 8 two storey four bedroom houses, 6 two storey three bedroom terrace houses, 4 two storey three bedroom semi-detached dwellings and 18 dwellings made up of three, three story blocks with 6 apartments in each block.

The development also had permission for a site entrance onto the R436 Kilbeggan road, along with internal roads, paving pathways parking amenity space, street lighting and connection to existing public services.

The application was in the name of Michelle Maher Leonard. Offaly County Council had attached 24 conditions when granting permission

The site is described on Daft.ie as being set in an attractive setting, adjacent to the Kilbeggan Road in Clara. The price will be revealed on application.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media