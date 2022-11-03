Minister for Justice in Tullamore to support Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services

THE Minister for Justice Helen McEntee was in Tullamore last Wednesday afternoon to attend a reception marking the 25th anniversary of ODVSS, (Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services.)

The event which took place at the offices of Tullamore Municipal District also welcomed Minister Pippa Hackett, Deputy Barry Cowen, the CEO of Offaly County Council Anna Marie Delaney, Supt Eamon Curley, along with councillors, and the executive members of Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services.

In her introduction the CEO of ODVSS Anne Clarke thanked the Minister for taking the time to attend the event and for her acknowledgement and support in celebrating 25 years of the service.

Anne Clarke said the work of ODVSS is a vocation. ''Many times on a Friday we don't know if that person will be alive on the Monday,'' she said.

''Services like ourselves are life saving and they make such a deep difference to people who access them. It's one of the few services who support both men and women. About 20% of our clients would be male. It's quite hard for male clients to come forward and say they are a victim of domestic abuse because of cultural norms that men are strong and men shouldn't be abused. We are very fortunate that we have a really good team that reaches as many people as possible,'' she added.

In his speech the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Frank Moran said: ''ODVSS continues to evolve and grow as demand for supports increase.''

He went on to give the stark statistics for those contacting the service over the last number of years. These rose from 879 in 2019 to 1,720 in 2020 and to 2,715 in 2021.

''As we look forward to 2023 there will be three safe houses provided, one in Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore. This project is at an advanced stage,'' he said and added that they will be available to both men and women. He thanked the housing department for their role in assisting ODVSS on this project.''

Cllr Moran said he will continue to highlight the great work undertaken by ODVSS and by Anne Clarke CEO. He also thanked An Garda Siochana for their services.

Minister McEentee said it had been very important that she was present to show her support for the work that is being done by ODVSS.

''It is a quarter of a century and it is 25 years of unbelievable support that you have been providing to people, not just in Offaly but to the surrounding counties as well,'' she said.

She acknowledged founding members Ann O'Neill and Molly Buckley. ''To keep a service going for so long is testament to the sheer commitment, dedication and passion that people have for providing the support and services,'' she said.

The Minister noted that unfortunately the numbers have increased over the years to 2,715 contacts last year and of that number almost 190 were new contacts. ''There are a lot of new people who need your help and support. It's important we provide you with the support you need to expand,'' she added.

''We have to acknowledge and support male victims as well and the work you are doing in the development of safe houses, but also the different types of services you provide. We need to do more of that on a national level,'' she stressed.

Minister McEntee spoke about the lack of a refuge centre in Offaly, ''when we launched the new zero tolerance strategy in June one of the commitments I gave was that those counties who don't have a refuge will be our priority to develop in the early stages of this current strategy.''

She finished by saying there is still a lot to do to try to change attitudes and behaviours before they take hold, particularly at a younger age. She said often people are afraid to come forward as they are afraid they won't get justice. ''We have to make sure funding is gong where it needs to. Being here is a commitment to you that as Minister for Justice and on behalf of the government we are absolutely committed to the work you are doing,'' she said.

Founding member, Molly Buckley spoke of the humble beginnings of ODVSS.

.''It began as a part-time voluntary group in 1997. It was known as 'Women in Crisis,' in a donated space by Saint Vincent de Paul. It was supported by a donation from the Lions Club for basic needs like some carpet tiles and some furniture. It led to the professional service that ODVSS provides today. Really you can credit the success to the huge support from the Dept. of Justice, Tusla, local businesses and front line agencies and all who shared the desired outcome to keep women safe,'' she said.

Molly Buckley acknowledge the support of An Garda Siochana and the court services who she said ''play an invaluable role supporting women's journey in reporting women's violence.''

'' I would like to commend the Minister on the third national strategy and zero tolerance approach to domestic violence and all the work that is going on to eliminate violence from our community Domestic Violence is a whole community response and everyone deserves to feel safe in their own homes,'' she said.

''With the cost of living crisis looming at every door, we know it will be a challenging time particularly for those experiencing financial abuse. In many cases women are faced with remaining in violent homes because they don't have the money to leave. For many the choice is pay the rent or feed the children,'' she said.



In reference to the three 'safe houses' spoken about by Cathaoirleach Frank Moran she said. ''We look forward to changing the future and breaking down the stigmas of domestic violence,''