A little bit of Autumn captured by Mary Carroll
The lovely picture above was taken by Mary Carroll from Tullamore. She snapped it last week on the Srah side of the grand canal when the weather was a little bit kinder.
Mary is in an intrepid walker and constantly posts her photos and poems on Facebook.
Below is a short verse she wrote to accompany the picture
A little Bit of Autumn ... through the sunshine and the rain ..and as colours are always changing ......there's always lots to gain .
