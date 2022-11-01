Gardai investigating armed robbery in Tullamore on Halloween night

Gardai are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a service station in Tullamore last night
Gardaí are investigating an alleged armed robbery which occurred at the Apple Green Service Station, on Main St, Tullamore. The incident took place at 10.10pm last night October 31.
Gardai say a quantity of cash was stolen by a male suspect. It's understood the sum of money was in the region of €400 and the man was carrying a sharply pointed weapon.
There were two staff present at the time but no one was injured .
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information or who may have spotted something in the area is asked to contact gardai in Tullamore on 057 932 7600
