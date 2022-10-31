Offaly influencer remembers those who have gone before us

"Ní imithe uainn atá siad, ach imithe romhainn. They are not gone from us, but gone before us." We pray these words and many others often during the month of November. One of the greatest signs of love is remembrance. We set time aside to remember and pray for our brothers and sisters who have died.

We pray that they have passed from death to life in the company of the Risen Christ, the firstborn from the dead, whose love has overcome all things. November is a time for remembering and praying for our loved ones who have gone before us and whose loss we feel.

Quilt of Life



Native American tribes are renowned for their elaborate and colourful quilts. Often the memories of the tribes are woven into large quilts used in religious ceremonies indeed these native peoples are believed to be among the best quilt makers in the world. What many people do not know is that they have a custom governing the art of quilting: every quilt must have some flaw. Even when they could easily produce the perfect quilt, they go out of their way to introduce a flaw into it. Since the quilt for them is a representation of human life and the human condition, the symbolism is clear: no human life is perfect. In a way, the feast of All Souls that we celebrate on November 2nd and continue to remember throughout the month echoes the same message: no human life is perfect, not even the Christian life.

The Good News that we celebrate today and every day is that God loves us even when we are not perfect, and that the love of God does not abandon the souls of our departed loved ones even when they did not fully measure up to the ideals of Christian perfection. A significant part of this long-standing tradition is the practice of having a Mass celebrated for the repose of the soul of a beloved deceased person. In this holy remembrance, we both pray for the dead and affirm our solidarity with them in Christ through the Eucharist. Our faith in the communion of saints is nothing less than our belief in the enduring power of God’s promise, the life-giving gift of the Holy Spirit and the unity we all share. We are all in some way already one with each other through the grace of God’s life within us – whether we are still enjoying the life god gives us here on earth or already enjoying the glory of the vision of God.

Our Memory



The year quickens to a close nature slows down its activity. November is a time when we remember the dead in a special way. Gravestones, Memorial cards, Cemeteries, Anniversaries Masses, are really about the same thing – keeping our dead alive. Years on, it keeps us in touch with our deceased. We speak about respecting the dead. There is much more to it than that. These are simple ways in which we continue the regard that we held for our family members in life. It is also our way of saying thanks to people who helped the Word to become not only flesh but helped the Word to become fresh. Our memory of them is a kind one, which like our God who is more anxious to search out what is good, than to condemn.

Not that all our dead were saints, but somehow, in November, we view them at their best. The parents who taught us our first prayers and guided us in so many ways, the infant, the child, the teenager, the grandparent – each of them no matter how long they lived, for seconds or years, give us cause for being grateful for their companionship in life. We look back, are inspired and are thankful. We look forward and hope that our legacy to a new generation will be no less generous. ‘Remember our brothers and sisters who have gone to their rest in the hope of rising again. Bring them into the light of your presence’.

The Challenge



Death is that challenging confrontation that reminds us “We are only here for a short time”. I want to dedicate this thought for the week as it's a time we remember those who have gone before us and especially to everyone who has passed away in the last few years and to support families who did not have the chance to give their loved ones a proper send-off. Sadly, because of the Pandemic over the past few years and other restrictions so many people were limited with regard to how they could arrange the funerals of their loved ones. As a result they lost out on the comfort and support of others that is usual on these occasions.

The formal and informal circumstances around the burial or cremation had to change, but the central event remained the same. Someone’s life on this earth had come to an end. When we lose a family member or a dear friend, someone we have loved deeply, we are left with a grief that can paralyse us emotionally for a long time. People we love become part of us. Our thinking, feeling and acting are codetermined by them: Our fathers, our mothers, our husbands, our wives, our siblings, our lovers, our children, our friends, our neighbours, our colleagues, they are all now living in our hearts. When they die a part of us has to die too.

That is what grief is about: It is that slow but sometimes very quick and painful departure of someone who has become an intimate part of us. With every hello there has to be a goodbye. Just like with every journey, there is a journey's end. We all know that our end could come at any minute, any hour, for us or those we love. Life can be so short for some of us! Despite death being a part of life, it still never fails to leave a hole in our heart whenever we lose someone we loved. It’s the hardest pain we as humans have to go through, to grieve those that have passed away. Death leaves a wound that’s difficult to heal. People are fond of saying ‘time heals all wounds’. But this is not true. I have found the only thing that heals all wounds is Jesus. Knowing that I will see those loved ones once more helps ease the pain of not having them here with me again.



Thought for the week



As your thought for the week, treat everyone around you in a gentler way as much as you can and be thankful for loved ones gone before us that are no longer with us in the same presence as they were, especially during this month of November which is dedicated as a time of remembering! As one of my favourite writers John O' Donohue wrote "live the life you would love to look back on from your deathbed".

A prayer called 'If Tomorrow Starts Without Me' attributed to David Romano I love to pray that gives me solace when I think of my loved one's gone before me goes as follows, "When tomorrow starts without me, and I'm not there to see; If the sun should rise and find your eyes, all filled with tears for me; I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things, we didn't get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time that you think of me, I know you'll miss me too; But when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an Angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand, and said my place was ready, in heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind, all those I dearly love. But as I turned to walk away, a tear fell from my eye, for all my life, I'd always thought, I didn't want to die. I had so much to live for, so much left yet to do, it seemed almost impossible, that I was leaving you. I thought of all the yesterdays, the good ones and the bad, I thought of all the love we shared, and all the fun we had. If I could relive yesterday, just even for a while, I'd say goodbye and kiss you and maybe see you smile. But then I fully realized, that this could never be, for emptiness and memories, would take the place of me. And when I thought of worldly things, I might miss come tomorrow, I thought of you, and when I did, my heart was filled with sorrow. But when I walked through heaven's gates, I felt so much at home. When God looked down and smiled at me, from His great golden throne, He said, "This is eternity, and all I've promised you". Today your life on earth is past, but here life starts anew. I promise no tomorrow, but today will always last, and since each day's the same day, there's no longing for the past. But you have been so faithful, so trusting and so true. Though there were times you did some things, you knew you shouldn't do. But you have been forgiven and now at last you're free. So won't you come and take my hand and share my life with me? So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right here, in your heart. Amen" So please treat everyone around you in a gentler way as much as you can and be thankful for loved ones that are no longer with us in the same presence as they were, especially during this time of remembering. “Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace. Amen.”