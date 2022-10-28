Search

28 Oct 2022

Woman accused of arson and stealing massive sums from Offaly bank

Tullamore courthouse

Woman appeared at Tullamore District Court

A WOMAN accused of theft offences involving over €200,000 at a bank in Offaly is also alleged to have set fire to the building.

Maureen McCormack (50), Esker, Banagher, Galway, appeared before Tullamore District Court charged with nine offences.

Ms McCormack is accused of stealing about €145,495, property of Bank of Ireland, at Bank of Ireland, Banagher on approximate dates between January 1, 2017 and October 6, 2021.

She is further accused of theft and fraud offences involving the same bank and two named individuals.

It is alleged that on November 7, 2012 at Bank of Ireland, Banagher she stole €7,844, the property of William and Anne Meleady, and on December 2, 2013 also at that bank, she stole €33,419.50 from the same two people.

Also, between November 7, 2012 and December 2, 2013, at Bank of Ireland, Banagher, Ms McCormack is accused of dishonestly by deception inducing William and Anne Meleady to give her €41,263.50, with the intention of making gain for herself, causing loss to another.

The woman is also alleged to have forged the signature of Anne Meleady on a Banagher Credit Union cheque at Bank of Ireland, Banagher on July 28, 2016, and on July 29, 2016 it is alleged she forged Anne Meleady's signature on a Bank of Ireland lodgement slip.

Two more charges relate to alleged offences on November 7, 2016 involving about €21,008.25.

Ms McCormack is accused of stealing that amount at Bank of Ireland, Banagher from Bernard and Pamela Golding and dishonestly by deception inducing Bernard and Pamela Golding to give her €21,008.25.

Finally, she faces a charge of damaging the Bank of Ireland in Banagher by fire, without lawful excuse, on October 6, 2021.

When Ms McCormack appeared in court evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning her was given by Detective Garda Helen Colleran, Birr Garda Station.

Detective Garda Colleran told Judge Andrew Cody the accused made no reply when cautioned.

Judge Cody remanded the accused on her own bail of €500 to appear in court again on December 7 next for service of the book of evidence.

