Esker Arts continue to seek names for theatre spaces

27 Oct 2022

Names sought for Esker Arts spaces

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

27 Oct 2022 5:20 PM

ESKER Arts Centre which is due to open shortly in Tullamore and Esker Arts CLG is continuing to ask the public in County Offaly for suggested names for some of the Centres principal spaces and rooms.

Sean Walsh the recently appointed Artistic Director has described the centre as a fabulous venue.

'' They got all of the important things right, the two gallery spaces are beautiful and architecturally interlocked. They are big and proper spaces.

The theatre is beautiful, it has a fine good size stage. It's a beautiful bespoke theatre space.''

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Esker Arts CLG, Conor Brady, says there are 5 or 6 spaces that will shortly be in use, including the main theatre or auditorium, the foyer, two galleries and an outdoor amphitheatre.

“We want these spaces to have names that people living in Offaly can relate to,” he said. “So we’re asking for ideas. Some people have already suggested using the names of local streets or districts. But if we choose 5 or 6 of these, we’ll be leaving a lot of places out. Similarly, we have thought about naming spaces after persons with an Offaly connection who have distinguished themselves in the arts. But again, that would mean leaving a lot of people out,” he explained.

“So we’re thinking about names that bespeak the physical landscape, the waterways and the landmarks of County Offaly. These could be in the Irish or the English form. We’re open to ideas.”

While an opening date has yet to be set. Sean Walsh says the theatre will be for everyone from rock bands to classical music and theatre. He also said the venue will play host to professional touring groups.

''Tullamore and Offaly has been waiting for its chance to see the best in touring theatre, music, visual art, dance, film and literary performances. The county has a good schedule of festivals during the year. But it's on those November nights, when you have read about a play in the Irish Times and you realise it's going to be in Tullamore in a few weeks time and you are a theatre fan,'' these are some of the people Sean is aiming at. Meanwhile, lovers of visual arts will get to see high quality professional art on the walls of the two galleries, with a number of exhibitions each year.

To suggest possible names for consideration, people can go to the Offaly County Council website, http://ow.ly/uo6550LjY1Q, and complete an online form with your suggestion/s, not later than 4th November

