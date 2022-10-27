Search

27 Oct 2022

Substantial garda operation this Halloween in Offaly

Gardai have the powers to stop, search and arrest people involved in the use, sale and supply of fireworks

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

27 Oct 2022 11:03 AM

GARDAI have been involved in conducting patrols and analysis at locations around Offaly where they suspect fireworks may be sold in the run up to the Halloween weekend.

The actions are taking place under Operation Tombola, which has two elements. These involve activities and patrols in advance of Halloween, to detect and prevent the sale and supply of fireworks in the region.

At a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, held in Aras an Chontae last Monday, October 24, Superintendent Eamon Curley said, ''we have done a number of such operations particularly at casual trading sites in the district. Unfortunately no fireworks were recovered, but one such operation did uncover a substantial quantity of stolen tools which are at the Garda station and we are trying to identify the owners of these tools and an investigation is ongoing in that regard,'' he said.

In relation to the Halloween weekend, a substantial operation will be in place to deal with any potential anti-social behaviour over the weekend, the superintendent said.

Under Section 80 of the explosives substance act, gardai have the powers to stop, search and arrest people involved in the use, sale and supply of fireworks.

It provides gardai with powers to acquire search warrants and search people's property and provides for specific offences in relation to igniting fireworks, causing fireworks to be ignited, or throwing fireworks at people

''Prosecutions will follow if people are detected doing such crimes. We have a substantial operation in place for the weekend to prevent such crimes,'' said the superintendent.

