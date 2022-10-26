Search

26 Oct 2022

Offaly business people urged to attend important Tullamore Chamber meeting

26 Oct 2022

The 2021 AGM of Tullamore & District Chamber of Commerce take place on Wednesday, November 9 in the Bridge House Tullamore. All members are welcome.

In review, President Anthony Hanniffy noted 'as we emerge from Covid our local economy continues to adjust to a changing economic and social landscape. Looking ahead, ways of working have changed and how we work for and engage with our members must change too.' Pointing to the success of the Summer Jobs fair and the Annual Business Awards last weekend, Mr Hanniffy noted 'The resilience and capability of local enterprise to adapt cannot be understated and working together we can achieve a lot for our region'

The Chamber of Commerce is always looking for new members and for their members to become more involved. Fundamentally an advocay group striving for Tullamore to maintain and improve its standing in the midlands, the Chamber is always looking for members to become more involved representing their business sector or areas of interest.

If you or your employer is a member and would like to be nominated to join the Executive Council please contact us by email  info@tullamorechamber.com. Executive Council members are expected to attend six scheduled meetings over the year and actively participate in at least one sub-committee. 

To find out more, please email the Tullamore Chamber of Commerce;  info@tullamorechamber.com

