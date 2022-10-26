Search

26 Oct 2022

Offaly community group to hold AGM next week

MUCKLAGH COMMUNITY CENTRE

Mucklagh Community Centre is the venue for the AGM

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

26 Oct 2022 5:58 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE AGM of Mucklagh Community Development CLG will take place next Tuesday, November 1at 8.30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome to attend.

Lotto

The numbers drawn in this week's Mucklagh Community Centre were 5, 8, 12 and 22.

Congratulations to Enda Doolan who won the jackpot of €12,000 and Fr Sean Heaney who won €150 with match 3 numbers. Jackpot next week is €2000 and match 3 €150.

Card Games

Congratulations to Mary Keys and Tony Larkin  who won   jackpot of €140 with 14 games

25 card game on Sunday evenings in Mucklagh Community Centre.  Games start at 8pm sharp.Open game before hand at 7pm  All welcome.

Crochet & knitting group 

Are you interested in Crochet & knitting, an open group meet   in Mucklagh Community Centre every Tuesday, 11-1pm for a chat and catch up on work and share on knowledge and tips.

November Lunch Club

Next lunch club will take place Wednesday, November 16 in Mucklagh Community Centre, 12:30-3pm. Join us for some lunch, tea/coffee, biscuits, and some music. €10 per person. Booking is essential by Monday Nov 14th. Email  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie  or call 085 231 3304

Circuit Training

New 6 week Circuit Training Session for six weeks. Special offer is €50 for 6 weeks

Booking can be made by phone/Test to 085 231 3304 or email  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie.

Yoga Classes

Yoga Classes take place with Tina   on Wednesday Evening 7.30 to 8.30.

Parent & Toddler/Baby Group

Parent & toddler/baby group, Monday mornings 10-12 in Mucklagh Community Centre.

All welcome .

Bloom Baby Classes

Starting in Mucklagh Community Centre on November 8th. Classes run from morning to afternoon. Contact Maria on 085 7357963 or  maria@bloombabyclasses.com  for more information.

Mucklagh Active Retirement

Mucklagh Active Retirement meet every Wednesday from 2.30. All welcome.

For more information on any of the above , Please contact Mucklagh Community Centre 057 93 56886 /Text 085 231 3304 or email  adminmcc@mucklagh.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media