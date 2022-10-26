Offaly community group to hold AGM next week

Mucklagh Community Centre is the venue for the AGM
THE AGM of Mucklagh Community Development CLG will take place next Tuesday, November 1at 8.30pm in Mucklagh Community Centre. All welcome to attend.
Lotto
The numbers drawn in this week's Mucklagh Community Centre were 5, 8, 12 and 22.
Congratulations to Enda Doolan who won the jackpot of €12,000 and Fr Sean Heaney who won €150 with match 3 numbers. Jackpot next week is €2000 and match 3 €150.
Card Games
Congratulations to Mary Keys and Tony Larkin who won jackpot of €140 with 14 games
25 card game on Sunday evenings in Mucklagh Community Centre. Games start at 8pm sharp.Open game before hand at 7pm All welcome.
Crochet & knitting group
Are you interested in Crochet & knitting, an open group meet in Mucklagh Community Centre every Tuesday, 11-1pm for a chat and catch up on work and share on knowledge and tips.
November Lunch Club
Next lunch club will take place Wednesday, November 16 in Mucklagh Community Centre, 12:30-3pm. Join us for some lunch, tea/coffee, biscuits, and some music. €10 per person. Booking is essential by Monday Nov 14th. Email adminmcc@mucklagh.ie or call 085 231 3304
Circuit Training
New 6 week Circuit Training Session for six weeks. Special offer is €50 for 6 weeks
Booking can be made by phone/Test to 085 231 3304 or email adminmcc@mucklagh.ie.
Yoga Classes
Yoga Classes take place with Tina on Wednesday Evening 7.30 to 8.30.
Parent & Toddler/Baby Group
Parent & toddler/baby group, Monday mornings 10-12 in Mucklagh Community Centre.
All welcome .
Bloom Baby Classes
Starting in Mucklagh Community Centre on November 8th. Classes run from morning to afternoon. Contact Maria on 085 7357963 or maria@bloombabyclasses.com for more information.
Mucklagh Active Retirement
Mucklagh Active Retirement meet every Wednesday from 2.30. All welcome.
For more information on any of the above , Please contact Mucklagh Community Centre 057 93 56886 /Text 085 231 3304 or email adminmcc@mucklagh.ie
