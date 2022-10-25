Offaly hotel's breakfast fundraiser for Cancer Society

THE Central Hotel in Tullamore has donated €900 to the Irish Cancer Society after hosting a breakfast fundraiser.

Hotel general manager Brian Reynolds said the hotel was delighted to host the Big Pink Breakfast in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Cancer has hit almost every household in Ireland. Each person with their own journey but it is important that we come together to raise the much-needed funds for an amazing charity,” said Mr Reynolds.

“The Irish Cancer Society typically only receives 3% of its income from the government so its thanks to the generosity of our wonderful donors, fundraisers and volunteers that they are able to provide the services and support to those who may be battling cancer and ensuring they do not have to face cancer alone.”

The Central Hotel decided to match all profits made on Thursday, October 6. For every €1 that was donated, the hotel also donated €1.

“With almost 50 people attending the Big Pink Breakfast meant we were able to join together as a community and show our support. Central Hotel Tullamore is delighted to be donating €900,” said Mr Reynolds.